Nancy was kind, compassionate, supportive and interested. She was a mentor and a friend. I admired her as a clinician and business owner. It was her love for and pride in her children I admired most. She was so proud of Becky and Molly. Last time I saw her she gave me one of Mollys CDs. She always had time for a chat and was so encouraging when I was a new mom. Nancy made a difference and she will be missed greatly. ❤

Robin Miller

Friend