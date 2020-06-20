Nancy J. Robison
1953 - 2020
Nancy J. Robison, age 66, passed away peacefully at her home on June 16, 2020, after a long illness. The youngest of three daughters, she was born on August 10, 1953 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Francis and Marianne Flaherty. When she was 13, her family moved to Lighthouse Point, Florida. Nancy fell in love with the beach, and even after she moved back to the Midwest as an adult, she often returned to Florida to bask in the warmth and sunlight-and to visit relatives, especially her sister Tracey, who passed in 2012. Nancy began her career as a teacher, but soon found her true calling as a counselor, helping kids and families through life's difficulties. After spending some time with Warren Township Youth Services, she and her best friend Phil Kirschbaum opened Gurnee Counseling Center in 1986. Over the years they built a successful business, and she provided comfort, hope, and healing to hundreds of clients. Though she and Phil eventually retired, Gurnee Counseling Center still serves the community today. In 1985 she met her husband Dan Robison at a party on a boat in Waukegan Harbor-they married a year later. She gave birth to her daughter Becky in 1988, and her second daughter, Molly, in 1990. Nancy was a loving wife and mother who did everything she could to keep her family safe and happy. She encouraged her children to pursue their passions with heart, and she provided unfailing support. She also instilled in them an appreciation for knowledge-they watched Jeopardy! together almost every night. Nancy is survived by her husband Dan, her daughters Becky and Molly, her sister Trish, and lots of nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, her memorial service will take place next year. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to Warren Township Youth Services. Please make checks out to Warren Township Youth Services and include "Nancy F." in the memo section; mail them to 100 S. Greenleaf St., Gurnee, IL 60031. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium. For more information please call (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.



Published in News Sun on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
June 18, 2020
Nancy was kind, compassionate, supportive and interested. She was a mentor and a friend. I admired her as a clinician and business owner. It was her love for and pride in her children I admired most. She was so proud of Becky and Molly. Last time I saw her she gave me one of Mollys CDs. She always had time for a chat and was so encouraging when I was a new mom. Nancy made a difference and she will be missed greatly. ❤
Robin Miller
Friend
June 18, 2020
Dan, Becky & Molly-
I am so very sorry to hear about the loss of your wife/mom. I am shocked and heartbroken. Nancy has been an important part of my professional career. I am so grateful for the opportunity she gave me to work at GCC. She was both a mentor and friend who supported my growth. I will greatly miss her and have many fond memories of our conversations!
Jori Riske
June 18, 2020
I will remember you always. You have always been a part of my life since we were mere teens and will always keep those memories of all the good times close to my heart. Rest In Peace my dear forever friend.
Barbie Kohl
Friend
