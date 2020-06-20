Nancy J. Robison, age 66, passed away peacefully at her home on June 16, 2020, after a long illness. The youngest of three daughters, she was born on August 10, 1953 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Francis and Marianne Flaherty. When she was 13, her family moved to Lighthouse Point, Florida. Nancy fell in love with the beach, and even after she moved back to the Midwest as an adult, she often returned to Florida to bask in the warmth and sunlight-and to visit relatives, especially her sister Tracey, who passed in 2012. Nancy began her career as a teacher, but soon found her true calling as a counselor, helping kids and families through life's difficulties. After spending some time with Warren Township Youth Services, she and her best friend Phil Kirschbaum opened Gurnee Counseling Center in 1986. Over the years they built a successful business, and she provided comfort, hope, and healing to hundreds of clients. Though she and Phil eventually retired, Gurnee Counseling Center still serves the community today. In 1985 she met her husband Dan Robison at a party on a boat in Waukegan Harbor-they married a year later. She gave birth to her daughter Becky in 1988, and her second daughter, Molly, in 1990. Nancy was a loving wife and mother who did everything she could to keep her family safe and happy. She encouraged her children to pursue their passions with heart, and she provided unfailing support. She also instilled in them an appreciation for knowledge-they watched Jeopardy! together almost every night. Nancy is survived by her husband Dan, her daughters Becky and Molly, her sister Trish, and lots of nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, her memorial service will take place next year. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to Warren Township Youth Services. Please make checks out to Warren Township Youth Services and include "Nancy F." in the memo section; mail them to 100 S. Greenleaf St., Gurnee, IL 60031. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium. For more information please call (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 20, 2020.