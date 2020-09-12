1/1
Nancy Marie Mancuso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Marie Mancuso 85, of Lake Geneva passed away on Aug. 9, 2020. Nancy was born on July 4, 1935 in Chicago daughter to the late Edward and Bridget Ellis. She married August Peter Mancuso on September 17, 1960 in Chicago, he preceded her on Nov. 8, 2005. She was an avid reader and utilized the library on a weekly basis. Nancy was the loving mother of Dawn M. (Mark S.) Mancuso-Licht, James J. (Kimberly K.) Mancuso and August P. (Kerry M.) Mancuso, Jr.; grandmother of Dakota (Joseph) Mandli, Michael (Jessica) Mancuso, Erin (Fiancé Mike LoRusso) Mancuso, Emma Mancuso, Jack, Eillie, Grace and Liam Mancuso; great-grandmother of Madigan, Josie and Lainey Mandli. She is also survived by other relatives and many friends. She is Preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister Carol (Frank) Pulec. Mass will be on Sept. 18, 2020 at the St. Francis Catholic Church (148 W. Main St, Lake Geneva) at 10:30 a.m. Due to restrictions at church, only 50 people in the church for Mass, masks required. Inurnment Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee PBS or the Friends Of The Lake Geneva Public Library. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 262.248.2320.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
515 Center St
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 248-2320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 10, 2020
My heart goes out to the family.
Natalie
September 10, 2020
My heart goes out to the family.
Susan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved