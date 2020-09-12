Nancy Marie Mancuso 85, of Lake Geneva passed away on Aug. 9, 2020. Nancy was born on July 4, 1935 in Chicago daughter to the late Edward and Bridget Ellis. She married August Peter Mancuso on September 17, 1960 in Chicago, he preceded her on Nov. 8, 2005. She was an avid reader and utilized the library on a weekly basis. Nancy was the loving mother of Dawn M. (Mark S.) Mancuso-Licht, James J. (Kimberly K.) Mancuso and August P. (Kerry M.) Mancuso, Jr.; grandmother of Dakota (Joseph) Mandli, Michael (Jessica) Mancuso, Erin (Fiancé Mike LoRusso) Mancuso, Emma Mancuso, Jack, Eillie, Grace and Liam Mancuso; great-grandmother of Madigan, Josie and Lainey Mandli. She is also survived by other relatives and many friends. She is Preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister Carol (Frank) Pulec. Mass will be on Sept. 18, 2020 at the St. Francis Catholic Church (148 W. Main St, Lake Geneva) at 10:30 a.m. Due to restrictions at church, only 50 people in the church for Mass, masks required. Inurnment Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee PBS or the Friends Of The Lake Geneva Public Library. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 262.248.2320.





