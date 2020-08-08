1/1
Nancy Roberts
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Roberts, age 86, of Waukegan, IL, passed away Sunday morning, August 2, 2020 at her residence at the Pavilion of Waukegan. Nancy was born July 6, 1934, in Chicago, IL. Daughter of the late Lawrence and Ruth Kranz, she spent most of her life living in Waukegan and Zion, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Roberts, Sr., and daughter, Cindy Mae Roberts. Nancy loved music and dancing, going many weekends to watch her husband, Randy, perform with his Country band. To say that she knew how to have a good time is a huge understatement. Nancy, of course, was also a hard worker. Beginning very early in life she worked in a range of fields, from factories to hospitals. Nancy is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lynn Collins (Larry); a son, Randy Ray Roberts, Jr.; a son and daughter-in-law, Tony Cruz (Wanda); many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grand children; her sister Linda Yankee; her brothers Ronnie and David Kranz; and her friend Paul Cruz. She will be greatly missed by the staff of the Pavilion of Waukegan, many of whom grew very close to Nancy during the last years of her life. Graveside service will be held at 11am, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Pine View Memorial Park in Beach Park, IL. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine View Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved