Nancy Roberts, age 86, of Waukegan, IL, passed away Sunday morning, August 2, 2020 at her residence at the Pavilion of Waukegan. Nancy was born July 6, 1934, in Chicago, IL. Daughter of the late Lawrence and Ruth Kranz, she spent most of her life living in Waukegan and Zion, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Roberts, Sr., and daughter, Cindy Mae Roberts. Nancy loved music and dancing, going many weekends to watch her husband, Randy, perform with his Country band. To say that she knew how to have a good time is a huge understatement. Nancy, of course, was also a hard worker. Beginning very early in life she worked in a range of fields, from factories to hospitals. Nancy is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lynn Collins (Larry); a son, Randy Ray Roberts, Jr.; a son and daughter-in-law, Tony Cruz (Wanda); many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grand children; her sister Linda Yankee; her brothers Ronnie and David Kranz; and her friend Paul Cruz. She will be greatly missed by the staff of the Pavilion of Waukegan, many of whom grew very close to Nancy during the last years of her life. Graveside service will be held at 11am, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Pine View Memorial Park in Beach Park, IL. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
