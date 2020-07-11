Nancy Ruth Brock (nee Lang), 69, of Zion, IL, passed away peacefully July 9, 2020 at Vista East Hospital in Waukegan, IL. Nancy was born August 9, 1950 in Waukegan to Clarence and Irma Lang. She married the love of her life, Rodney "Joe" Brock in Waukegan. She attended Wesley Free Methodist Church in Waukegan, IL and was employed by the State of Illinois for 24 years as a Reimbursement Officer, at the Ann M. Kiley Center for 18 years and enjoyed her retirement at home. She is survived by her son, Joshua Aaron Brock of Moorpark, CA; and her sisters, Barbara Ann Phillips of Eden Prairie, MN, Margaret Clara Nunes of Waukegan, IL and Mary Ann Clark of Calhoun, GA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe Brock in 2015; her daughter, Robin Nicole Brock in 2016; father, Clarence in 1976; brother, Clarence W. Brock Jr. in 1953; her mother, Irma M. Schmidt Lang in 2005; and sister, Frances Roberta Casperson in 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com
.