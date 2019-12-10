Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradley Funeral Home - North Chicago
313 10th Street
North Chicago, IL 60064
(847) 473-3966
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Wilcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Wilcox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Wilcox Obituary
Nancy Wilcox passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2019 at the age of 68.

She was born in Waukegan, IL on December 20, 1950 to the late John and Amalia (Hervoy) Slovnik.

She was an avid bowler and active member of her community. A member of the North Chicago Lions Club (treasurer), Women of the Zion Moose, Kranjsko Slovenska Kataliska Jednota (KSKJ), St. Mary's #79 and National Slavonic Society. She enjoyed nothing more than caring for and spending time with her family and friends who were the most important part of her life.

She is survived by her daughter Tamara Taylor, son Arthur Wilcox III, grandchildren Justin and Austin Strickland, Aunt Barbara (nee Hervoy) Leary, Uncle William Hervoy, and loving siblings John (Elizabeth) Slovnik, Patricia (Gary) Znidersic, William (Patty) Slovnik, and Veronica (late Robert) Adler and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by siblings Barbara Thrall, Maxine and Donald (brother-in-law) Kennedy, Joanie (Clarence) Kukar and nephew Greg Thrall.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., with the service at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Bradley Funeral Home, 313 Tenth Street in North Chicago, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Nancy Wilcox to North Chicago Lions Club, Zion Moose Club, KSKJ, or National Slavonic Society. Please sign our online guestbook: bradleyfhnorthchicago.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -