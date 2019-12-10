|
|
Nancy Wilcox passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2019 at the age of 68.
She was born in Waukegan, IL on December 20, 1950 to the late John and Amalia (Hervoy) Slovnik.
She was an avid bowler and active member of her community. A member of the North Chicago Lions Club (treasurer), Women of the Zion Moose, Kranjsko Slovenska Kataliska Jednota (KSKJ), St. Mary's #79 and National Slavonic Society. She enjoyed nothing more than caring for and spending time with her family and friends who were the most important part of her life.
She is survived by her daughter Tamara Taylor, son Arthur Wilcox III, grandchildren Justin and Austin Strickland, Aunt Barbara (nee Hervoy) Leary, Uncle William Hervoy, and loving siblings John (Elizabeth) Slovnik, Patricia (Gary) Znidersic, William (Patty) Slovnik, and Veronica (late Robert) Adler and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by siblings Barbara Thrall, Maxine and Donald (brother-in-law) Kennedy, Joanie (Clarence) Kukar and nephew Greg Thrall.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., with the service at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Bradley Funeral Home, 313 Tenth Street in North Chicago, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Nancy Wilcox to North Chicago Lions Club, Zion Moose Club, KSKJ, or National Slavonic Society. Please sign our online guestbook: bradleyfhnorthchicago.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 10, 2019