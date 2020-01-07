|
Nanette Cone, 92, passed away Wednesday, December 11, in Huntington Beach, CA. Nanette was born on January 31, 1927, to Sam and Ann Mided. She attended South Shore High School in Chicago and the University of Illinois in Champaign. She married Norman Cone in 1949 and they lived in Park Forest, IL. In 1966, they moved to Waukegan where she worked for Sears, then the law firm Hall, Meyer, Fisher, Holmberg, Snook & May, and later as Norman's legal secretary in private practice. They retired in 1993 and moved to Peoria, AZ, until January 2014, when they relocated to Southern California. They lived in retirement homes in Mission Viejo and Seal Beach until Norman died on October 24, 2016, and Nanette moved to a different retirement facility. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Frances Cone and Gertrude Frazin. She is survived by one son, Allen Cone (Ronda); one daughter, Marla Cone (Dan Weikel); three grandchildren, Brian (Caroline) and Benjamin Cone, and Chris Weikel; and two great-grandchildren, Ronnie Rose Cone and Carson Cone. Services at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego where Norman is buried as a veteran. Funeral arrangements by McKenzie Mortuary in Long Beach, CA.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 7, 2020