|
|
Nell Rose Parks passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019. She was born in Mantachie, MS to Clovis and Irma Jones on September 1, 1929, where she lived until 1947 when she was united in marriage to Stanley Parks. They moved then to Winthrop Harbor where she raised her family and lived the majority of her adult life. Nell loved to cook for her family and was happiest when she was surrounded by her boys and their families, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nell is survived by her sons; Ron (Gloria) Parks of Zion, IL, Rick (Cindy) Parks of Fort White, FL, Philip (Jim Perez) Parks of San Diego, CA, and Michael (Maria) Parks of Mundelein, IL; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 16 great great grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers; Thomas "TE" (June) Jones and James "Red" (Mary) Jones; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanley in 1987; and 7 brothers and sisters. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099 from 11:00 a.m, until 12:00 p.m., Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Pastor John Draper will officiate. Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019