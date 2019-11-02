Home

POWERED BY

Services
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nell Parks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nell Rose Parks


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nell Rose Parks Obituary
Nell Rose Parks passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019. She was born in Mantachie, MS to Clovis and Irma Jones on September 1, 1929, where she lived until 1947 when she was united in marriage to Stanley Parks. They moved then to Winthrop Harbor where she raised her family and lived the majority of her adult life. Nell loved to cook for her family and was happiest when she was surrounded by her boys and their families, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nell is survived by her sons; Ron (Gloria) Parks of Zion, IL, Rick (Cindy) Parks of Fort White, FL, Philip (Jim Perez) Parks of San Diego, CA, and Michael (Maria) Parks of Mundelein, IL; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 16 great great grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers; Thomas "TE" (June) Jones and James "Red" (Mary) Jones; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanley in 1987; and 7 brothers and sisters. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099 from 11:00 a.m, until 12:00 p.m., Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Pastor John Draper will officiate. Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -