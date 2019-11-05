|
Nick Kovacevic, 92, of Grayslake passed away at Condell Memorial Hospital in Libertyville on Friday, November 1st.
Nick was born to Frank and Amanda (nee Vrkljan) Kovacevic in the small village of Vranik, Lika-Senj County, Croatia. He grew up on the family farm with his parents and siblings. After mandatory service in the JNA Army, he took the bold step of first fleeing to Austria, then after locating long lost relatives in the U.S.A., he immigrated to America in 1959, residing first in North Chicago. In short order, he became employed at Abbott Laboratories, where he retired in 1991 with over 30 years of service.
Nick met fellow Croatian immigrant Marija "Mary" Bobic at a Baptism celebration hosted by mutual friends. They married in April 1968. They first settled in North Chicago, eventually moving to Grayslake.
They worked tirelessly at their jobs and at an apartment building they purchased to make a better life for themselves and their two children. Nick loved his vegetable garden, often sharing the tomatoes and peppers with friends and neighbors. He was a long standing member of the American Croatian Waukegan Tamburitzans and Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 848, where he served as Lodge Secretary for many years.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marija, in January 2006.
He is survived by his son, John Kovacevic of Grayslake; daughter, Mary Kovacevic (Scott Beam) of Chicago; beloved grandson, Robert Nicholas of Downers Grove; 2 sisters, Marija (Robert) Asbille of Chicago and Kata Sikic of Zagreb, Croatia; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL, on Thursday, November 7th from 4PM – 8PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6401 Gages Lake Road, Gurnee, IL at 10AM on Friday, November 8. Interment to follow at Ascension Catholic Cemetery, 1920 Buckley Rd, Libertyville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , in memory of Nick Kovacevic. www.michaeljfox.org/donate
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019