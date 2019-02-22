Dr. Nikos Panacos passed away on February 20, 2019. Dr. Panacos graduated from LPO Junior College and then took his premed at Loyola University. He received his medical degree in Podiatry from the Illinois College of Podiatry (now known as the William Scholl School of Podiatry). After graduation, he practiced podiatry for over 40 years in Zion, IL. Dr. Panacos was a pioneer in his profession doing residency and internship before it was ever required and helped his profession to be accepted in the hospital setting. He also published several scientific papers in his profession, one called "The Panacos Graft" and another called the "Panacos Neurectomy". He also served on the Podiatry Committee for the State of Illinois Licensing Board, and was board certified through the American Board of Lower Extremity Surgery.He is survived by his Sister Coula Dracos, his brother-in-law Dr. William Dracos, his nieces Ioanna Dracos Parrillo and Jorgette (John) Dracos Smith, his grandnephews Richie Parrillo, and Johnny Smith and many other relatives here and in Greece.Dr. Panacos emigrated here from Greece as a young man and served in the U.S. Army in Germany and France. He was born in Kalavrita, Greece and lived there until he was 19 years old.He belonged to many civic organizations such as the Lions Club. He was a lifelong member of the order of AHEPA having served on every office including president for several years of the local chapter. He was also active at the district and national levels where he attended many of the national conventions. Dr. Panacos was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, where he had served on the board and was vice president, and had chaired several of the early church picnics. Funeral arrangements are being made by Marsh Funeral Home, 305 Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, IL.There is a wake on Sunday, February 24 from 4-8 PM with Trisagion services at the funeral home. The funeral will be on Monday, February 25 from St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1400 O'Plaine Rd, Libertyville, IL at 10:30 AM. Interment Northshore Garden of Memories.Donations in his memory can be made to Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019