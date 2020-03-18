Home

Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home - Warren
519 Tisdell Avenue
Warren, IL 61087
(815) 745-2114
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Norma J. Sigafus

Norma J. Sigafus Obituary
Norma J. Sigafus, age 79 of Apple River, IL, passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home in Warren.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home, with a visitation from noon until the time of service on Saturday.

Interment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery.

Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 18, 2020
