Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Norma Jean Palazzolo


1943 - 2019
Norma Jean Palazzolo Obituary
Norma Jean Palazzolo, 76, a resident of Racine and formerly of Round Lake, IL, passed away at Ascension Hospital in Racine, WI. She was born January 24, 1943 in St. Louis, MO to Marvin and Bonnie Chaffin. Norma was a bus driver for the Lake County schools for over 10 years. Norma is survived by her children Bonnie (Antonio) Ortega, Nora (Mitchell) Basham, Lora (Bob) Collins, and William Joseph "Bud" (Lori) Palazzolo, her 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and her siblings Joanna (Larry) Hoene, George (Tammy) Chaffin, Michael (Jean) Gray. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William Joseph Palazzolo, her brothers Harold, Larry, and Marvin Chaffin, and her grandchildren Robert and Stephanie Basham. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Saturday July 6, 2019 from ¬10:00am until 12:00pm with the funeral service commencing at 12:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held after the services at Avon Centre Cemetery in Grayslake, IL. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 2, 2019
