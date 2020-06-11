Normandie L. Dishman, 76, of Round Lake, passed away June 7, 2020, at home. She was born July 8, 1943, in Waukegan to the late Harold and Anita (Schaefer) Durling. On September 4, 1961, in Shawneetown, IL, Normandie married Billy Joe Dishman, who passed away July 11, 2006. Normandie was a humble, selfless, and faithful servant of God. She loved her family and devoted her life to helping others. Normandie is survived by her loving family, her children, Cindy Kamps, Ken Dishman and Kay (Bill) Cunningham; grandchildren, Christin (Preston Mader) Hoekstra, Amanda (Josh) Rosenquist, Ryan Hoekstra, and Monique Dishman; great grandchildren, Logan, Evie, Audrey, Connor, Sophie, Macklin, and Wyatt; sister, Darlene (Michael Lintz) Durling; brother, Gary (Ruth) Durling; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bobby and Jane Dishman; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Normandie was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Denny Kamps; sister, Gloria Gnarro; and nephew's, Mitch and Steve Gnarro. Interment will be private. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 12pm, with visitation from 10am-12pm, at Living Waters Assembly of God, 525 N. Atkinson Rd., Grayslake with Pastor Rich Valkanet officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Sambrano Funeral & Cremation, Gurnee. Please sign the guestbook at LAURASAMBRANOFUNERALS.COM; 847-571-7719. "Well done, good and faithful servant!"
Published in News Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.