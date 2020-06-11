Normandie L. Dishman
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Normandie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Normandie L. Dishman, 76, of Round Lake, passed away June 7, 2020, at home. She was born July 8, 1943, in Waukegan to the late Harold and Anita (Schaefer) Durling. On September 4, 1961, in Shawneetown, IL, Normandie married Billy Joe Dishman, who passed away July 11, 2006. Normandie was a humble, selfless, and faithful servant of God. She loved her family and devoted her life to helping others. Normandie is survived by her loving family, her children, Cindy Kamps, Ken Dishman and Kay (Bill) Cunningham; grandchildren, Christin (Preston Mader) Hoekstra, Amanda (Josh) Rosenquist, Ryan Hoekstra, and Monique Dishman; great grandchildren, Logan, Evie, Audrey, Connor, Sophie, Macklin, and Wyatt; sister, Darlene (Michael Lintz) Durling; brother, Gary (Ruth) Durling; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bobby and Jane Dishman; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Normandie was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Denny Kamps; sister, Gloria Gnarro; and nephew's, Mitch and Steve Gnarro. Interment will be private. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 12pm, with visitation from 10am-12pm, at Living Waters Assembly of God, 525 N. Atkinson Rd., Grayslake with Pastor Rich Valkanet officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Sambrano Funeral & Cremation, Gurnee. Please sign the guestbook at LAURASAMBRANOFUNERALS.COM; 847-571-7719. "Well done, good and faithful servant!"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Living Waters Assembly of God
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Living Waters Assembly of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sambrano Funeral & Cremation
4606 Old Grand Ave.
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 571-7719
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved