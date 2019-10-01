|
|
Norris Ladd, of Zion, IL, passed away on September 26th, 2019 in Zion. He was born February 27th, 1942 in Waukegan, IL. Norris Married Beverly in Waukegan on December 25th, 1991. He graduated from Waukegan High School in 1959. Norris joined the United States Air Force after graduating high school and served until 1963. After serving his country he worked at Baxter and Cardinal Health for 28 years. Norris was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. Norris enjoyed time with his family, fishing, woodworking, photography, reading, relaxing with his jazz music and was a avid Green Bay Packers fan. Norris is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; sister, Eunice Ladd; daughter, Norene; three stepdaughters, Marcia (Daniel), Deborah (Mike) and Jimmie; thirteen grandchildren, Christopher, Rachel, Jayson, Damone, Gia, Tenia, Gena, Lauren, Kristina (Cody), Staci (Mike), Alexis (Greg), Stewart (Erica), Casey (Jen) and Michael; four great-grandchildren, Isis, Nyra, Aria and Catia; nephew, Marc Joplin; nieces, Toni Sherrod (Henry), Tracy Boll. He was preceded in death by his parents Morris and Anna; sister, Veronica Joplin; and grand-daughter, Tenia. A Visitation will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. with a Service at 10:00 A.M. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, Illinois 60099. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. Please sign the online guest book at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 1, 2019