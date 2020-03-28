|
|
Oachi P. Galiger, 97, of Zion, IL, has passed away March 17th, 2020. Oachi was born August 18th, 1922, in Glencoe, Il to the late Horace and Harriette Chattmon Sr. She graduated from New Trier High School in 1942 and was an active member of the Milburn Congregational Church of Christ in Lake Villa, IL. She worked for several years with the Illinois Bell phone company until she retired and later worked for Abbott Laboratories for over 30 years, until she retired. She was a member of the American Businesswomen's Association, a founding member of the Zion chapter Red Hat Society and an active member with the Moose Club and Senior Circle Group Vista East. She is survived by her granddaughter Janell (Louis) Montgomery, nieces Jann (Kevin) Parker, Joni (Ed) Schimenti, Jlaine Johnson and Kitreth (Keith) Lindsey and nephew John Johnson Jr. A very dear friend Noma Blanton, as well as a host of family members and friends. Oachi was preceded in death by her husband Miles Galiger; her son, James Montgomery Jr; her sister, Harriette (John) Johnson; and her brother, Horace Chattmon Jr. A celebration of life will be held later, and details will be released once that date is determined. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this difficult time. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020