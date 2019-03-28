Olga C. Leginski (nee Makar), 102, of North Chicago, IL. passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 peacefully at home. She was born on September 18, 1916 in North Chicago. She was married for 66 years to her loving husband Joseph Leginski. She was employed at Shore Acres Country Club for twenty-five plus years. Olga was a member of North Chicago Senior Citizens Club, the Polish Home, Holy Name Society, Foss Park Seniors and was a parishioner of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in North Chicago. She is survived by her daughter; Constance (Meldan) Danielson of North Chicago; daughter in law; Joyce Leginski of Wadsworth, IL. grandchildren; Joseph (Christina) Danielson of North Chicago, Maria (Ryan) May of Beach Park, IL, Robert (Cami) Danielson of Antioch, IL, Mark (Beth) Leginski of Wadsworth, and Lisa (Chris) Leynes of Havena, FL, five great grandchildren; Reagan May, Connor May, Max Leginski, Brynn Leginski, Livia Leynes, Noah Leynes, and Hailey Rivera. She was preceded in death by her husband; Joseph, her son; Michael, and her sisters; Ann and Stella. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9:00 until 10:00 am at Queen of Peace Church, 910 14th St. North Chicago, followed immediately by Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. Bradley Funeral Home is serving the family. Info 847-473-3966. Please sign our online guest book: www.bradleyfhnorthchicago.com Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary