Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Wake
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Trinity Parish
450 Keller Avenue
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Olivo Cervantes Obituary
Husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend Olivo Cervantes has passed away. His wake will be this Sunday, January 26th from 4pm - 8pm at Congdon Funeral located at 3012 Sheridan Rd, Zion Illinois. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Most Blessed Trinity Parish, 450 Keller Avenue, Waukegan, Illinois. A Procession will follow to Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, Illinois. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 23, 2020
