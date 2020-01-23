|
|
Husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend Olivo Cervantes has passed away. His wake will be this Sunday, January 26th from 4pm - 8pm at Congdon Funeral located at 3012 Sheridan Rd, Zion Illinois. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Most Blessed Trinity Parish, 450 Keller Avenue, Waukegan, Illinois. A Procession will follow to Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, Illinois. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 23, 2020