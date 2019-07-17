Opal Lee Smith was born on January 4, 1942 in Chatham, Louisiana to the late James and Girtha Lee Harris. She departed this life on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Opal accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age in Louisiana where she served faithfully throughout her years. Opal met and fell in love with Robert Lee Smith and they were joined in holy matrimony on January 4, 1970. From this union 4 children were born, 3 sons and a daughter. Opal enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was deeply loved by all who knew her.



Opal leaves to cherish her memory her 3 sons, Gregory (Dana) Smith of Zion, IL, Robert Smith, Jr., of Kenosha, WI and Ernest Smith also of Zion, IL; 1 daughter, Princess Smith of Waukegan, IL; 2 brothers, James D. Harris and David (Wanda) Harris both of Many, LA; 4 sisters, Janette Collins of Fort Wayne, IN, Saundra (Craig) Watkins of Waukegan, IL Edna Collier of Houston, TX and Annette McClanhan of Many, LA; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.



Opal was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 brothers, Reuben, Milton and Terry Harris; 2 sisters, Alice Harris and Juanita Flippen.



A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 800 S. Genesee Street, Waukegan, IL. Pastor Walstone Francis, Officiating Interment will be at Warren Cemetery, Gurnee, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 60085. 847-662-3553.