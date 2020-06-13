Opal Lee (nee Grubbs) Werenski, 74, passed away peacefully the morning of Wednesday, June 10, 2020 with the love of her family and friends surrounding her.
Opal will be remembered by her children, Heather (Tom) Sternberg and Kristina (Eric) Lyons; grandchildren, Athena, Tommy and Lucas; siblings Eunice Schlegel and Ron Grubbs; and many, many others who were blessed to call her aunt, cousin, friend, hairdresser, golfing buddy or second mom.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; siblings Roscoe, Louise, Jerry, Larry, and David, as well as her parents, Wilma and Arnold Grubbs.
Opal was born in Kentucky in 1945. Her family moved north to Illinois when she was a child, and Waukegan became home for the next 45 years. She met the love of her life in high school and they married in 1964. As a young married couple, Opal and Steve spent time living in Europe while Steve was in the U.S. Army. She was a cosmetologist by trade and owned her own business, Opal's Hair Design, for 20 years. She was an avid golfer and loved her weekends spent at Bonnie Brook with dear friends over the years. Most of all, she enjoyed being surrounded by friends and family, celebrating life's milestones, often in her own home which became a second home to so many.
A private burial will be held next week at Ascension Cemetery with her children and grandchildren, where she will be laid to rest with her husband of 54 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Details will be shared in the coming months.
Condolences can be mailed to the family, in care of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan, Illinois 60085.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 13, 2020.