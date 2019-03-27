Pamela S. Lahey, age 74, originally from Fox Lake, IL, but recently residing in Gages Lake, IL. Pam passed away at her home surrounded by her family on March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Rich Lahey for 50 years. Loving mom of Keith Lahey, Michelle (the late Stanley Kerns) Lahey, and Renee (Pedro) Solano. Cherished grandma of Isabella Solano, and Cathy (Eric) Springer. Pam was preceded in death by her siblings Bill Walsh and Shirley Magenta, and by her parents Ray and Ivanetta Walsh.Pamela was a professional Hula and Tahitian dancer, who brought joy to many veterans and the Gagewood Lions Club. She started her own dance studio in Fox Lake when she was 18 years old. She moved the studio to her home, and taught dance through the Mundelein Park District for 25 years. She retired from that position in 2009. Pam helped start the Warren Packerettes Cheer Program, and served as a coach for many years. She will be missed by all.Visitation will be held Friday 4-8 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9-10 AM at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 6401 Gages Lake Rd, Gurnee. Mass will begin at 10 AM at the church. Interment to follow at Milburn Cemetery.For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019