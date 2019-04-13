Resources More Obituaries for Pamela Shere Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pamela Shere

Pamela Darlene Sherer, Ph.D, Professor Emerita, Providence College died on Sunday, April 7, 2019 after a long illness at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, Rhode Island.Dr. Sherer was an educator, author and specialist in pedagogy and faculty development, while mentoring the next generation of caring, responsible leaders. She was a well-known scholar and consultant, presenting her pathbreaking findings at national and international forums.Born July 7, 1949 to Esther and Earl Sherer, Pam grew up in Zion, Illinois. Her small-town roots contributed to her lifelong commitment to building a sense of community in all her professional and personal pursuits. Pam earned her B.A. in Sociology from Carthage College, where she was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award in 2011. She also earned her M.S. in Higher Education Administration from Southern Illinois University; the M.B.A. from Clark University; and a Ph.D. from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.Sherer's professional career in student affairs began at Quincy University in Illinois. She then moved to Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts as their first female administrator, serving as Assistant Dean of Students. Her second career in academia, as a professor, began at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell where she taught organizational behavior and directed the Doctoral Program in Management Engineering.1n 1991, she joined the Providence College faculty as a member of the Department of Management. During her time there, she won several teaching awards, expanded her research to focus on the incorporation of technology into instructional design, and founded and directed PC's Center for Teaching Excellence. She retired in 2018 as Professor Emerita.Throughout her life, Pam loved to travel, visiting all 50 states and over 40 countries. In 1980-81 following her marriage to Leon Graubard, she joined him in a 6-month trip to Dalian, China where they helped establish a modern industrial management academy through a joint venture of the U.S. Department of Commerce and China.As Sherer neared retirement, she expanded her horizons by completing a certificate in Digital Photography from Rhode Island School of Design. Over the next few years her work appeared in over 60 juried local, regional and international photography shows resulting in numerous awards.Dr. Sherer leaves her husband of 38 years, Leon Graubard; her sister and brother-in-law, Gael and David Butcher; a niece and nephew, Vanessa and Michael; her step-son and daughter-in-law, Lincoln and Sandra Graubard; two-step-granddaughters, Chanelle and Gabriella; and many dear friends and colleagues.There will be a private service. Donations in her honor may be made to The Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Avenue, Providence, RI 02907. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 13, 2019