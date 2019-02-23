|
|
Patricia A. Smith, age 81, of Antioch. Beloved wife of Stanley J. Smith for 58 years. Loving mom of Doug (Kris), Jenny (Tim) Klosterman, and Beth (Nick) Streicher. Dear grandma of Michael and Bryan Smith, Alex and Andy Klosterman, and Nathan and Wrenna Streicher. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Patricia was an active member at St. Peter Catholic Church for over 20 years. She belonged to the Antioch Garden Club, St. Peter Council of Catholic Women, Antioch Women's Club. Patricia retired from Highland Park High School in 2001 as the school nurse. Visitation Tuesday 4-7 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church, 557 Lake St, Antioch. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville.For funeral info: MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019