1/1
Patricia A. Soppe
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. Soppe, age 74, of Round Lake Beach, IL, was called to Heaven on September 15, 2020, with loved ones by her side. She was born on November 6, 1945 in Baltimore, MD to Joseph and Margaret (McCarthy) Johnson and big brother Joey (Mary) Johnson. She was a devout Catholic and grew up attending Catholic Schools. After graduating High School, she joined the Navy and was stationed in Pensacola, FL. where she met her husband, Wilfred E. Soppe Jr. On June 11, 1966, they were united in marriage in Mattapan, MA. They continued to serve in the Navy while starting a family. They moved often depending on where they were stationed which included New York, Tennessee, Virginia, Connecticut, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and Great Lakes, IL. They retired from the Navy and settled down in Mundelein, IL.

Pat loved to read, play video poker on her devices, play cards (Rummy 500), watch General Hospital, lay in the sun, and she played 874 games of Words With Friends against Wil. She was kind-hearted, caring, sweet, loving, selfless, sensitive, and empathetic. Her generosity and kindness were unlimited and felt by everyone who met her. Her most joyous pastime was laughing and making memories with Wil, her children, and grandchildren. Her family was her pride and joy.

Pat is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 54 years, Wil. She was most proud of being a mom to her four children; Teresa, Willie (Farrah), Karen (Shawn), and Pam (Davey); Nana to her grandchildren and great grand-children: Michael (Merrie), Christopher (Jessica), Ashley (Eddie), Jenny, Ryan, Nick, Jeremy, Connor, Wil IV, Luke, Braydon and Olive Mae.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Margaret (McCarthy) Johnson.

Visitation will be on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 4-7 pm at Justen Round Lake Funeral Home, with Funeral Mass at 9:30 am on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Round Lake, IL.

For information, please call the funeral home at 847-546-3300 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Patricia on her tribute wall.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Justen's Round Lake
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Justen's Round Lake
222 North Rosedale Court
Round Lake, IL 60073
(847) 546-3300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved