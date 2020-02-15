|
|
Patricia Ann Brown (neé Dove), 77, of Beach Park, IL, passed away suddenly on February 13, 2020.
Patricia was born September 17, 1942 in Fulton, MS. She graduated from Zion-Benton Township High School with the class of 1960. Patricia married Billy Brown on June 25, 1960 and together they raised 3 children. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Zion which later became Meadowridge Baptist Church; there she was active in children's ministry through Sunday school, VBS, and acting as the director of Sunday School. Patricia had a life-long passion for children which was reflected in her time with, and love for, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an avid cook who blessed others with her culinary skills and hospitality.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Brown; children, Regina (Brian) Woods, Anita (Percy) McCray, and Trent Brown; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (John) Burnett, Blake Woods, Ashley Morris, Kayla Concepcion, and Ricky (Amy) Concepcion; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Carl and Olean Dove; and a brother, Jim Dove.
A visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 o'clock noon at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, Zion. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lurie Children's Hospital Chicago would be appreciated. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 15, 2020