Patricia Ann Jones-Tait, 88, of Gurnee, IL, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Patricia was born March 15, 1931 to John and Ann Sullivan. She was an active member of Our Lady of Humility Church and was a florist with Larsen's Florist for many years. Patricia was creative and she loved to do crafts and create things for her family. She was a loving mother of 6, wife, grandmother, aunt, couisin and friend. She loved to stay active and spent time gardening and playing card games. Her forte was music, she enjoyed playing music and loved to dance. Patricia cherished her family and is now resting peacefully with her loved ones that have gone before her. Patricia is survived by her husband, Gerald Tait; children, Bradley D. Jones, Terri Jones (William) Phister, Deanna L. Jones, Patty M. (Bryan) Neuman, Heidi K. (Terry) Musich; daughter-in-law, Donna Smith-Jones; grandchildren, Debbie (Tim) Wilbanks, David (Wendy) Jones, Rachel (Joshua) Trammel, Kimberly Jones, Noah Jones, Paul (Tiffany) Knoblock, Donna (Cameron) Dingler, Brian Knoblock, Andrea Jervis, Luke (Sandy) Boyer, Seth Boyer, Trisha Boyer, Diane Behrens, Natalie Delcorps, Elise (Danny) Carrillo, and Emily Pack; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law Donald Braatz; and other nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Leroy Jones; son, Donny Mike Jones; father and mother; sister, Cleone Braatz; and brother, James Gossell. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Mike Mercure, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, would be appreciated. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 24, 2019