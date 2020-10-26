1/1
Patricia Ann Lehr
1939 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Ann Lehr, 80, of Waukegan, passed away October 22, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born December 17, 1939, in Montello WI to the late James and Jane (nee McDonnell) McNamee.

Pat entered healthcare in 1963 at Victory Memorial Hospital, Waukegan, IL, and went on to obtain her R.N. degree. She spent over 50 years serving patients and over 25 of those in the field of oncology nursing. She was instrumental in developing a dedicated wing of Victory Memorial Hospital (Vista) to caring for cancer patients. Pat also facilitated cancer support groups for the patients and their families. She spent many years with American Cancer Society volunteering and in June 2005 she was awarded the Lane Adams National Award for her compassionate care to cancer patients.

Pat is survived by her three children, Mary (Scott) Russell, Robert Moore, and Susan Wilson-Bromley; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Lori) Russell, Christopher (Allie Dunn) Russell, Andrew (Christina) Russell, Declan Moore, Raymond (Elizabeth) Wilson III, Brandon (Mia) Bromley, and Patrick Bromley (Thomas Megan); four great grandchildren, Brennan, Margaret, Liam and Leila Russell.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Lehr, whom she married on April 10, 1971; and her beloved great grandson, John Russell.

Due to the current COVID pandemic, a memorial mass will be held at a later date. A private family interment will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Montello, WI. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Pat can be made to Heartland Hospice Fund.org. or The American Cancer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Sambrano Funeral & Cremation, Gurnee, IL. Please sign the guestbook at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; for information, call 847-571-7719.



Published in News Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sambrano Funeral & Cremation
4606 Old Grand Ave.
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 571-7719
