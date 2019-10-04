Home

Patricia Anne McCarthy


1952 - 2019
Patricia A. McCarthy, 66, of Jacksonville, FL since 2004 and formerly of the Lake Villa, IL area, passed away in her sleep at Signature Health Care in Jacksonville on February 16, 2019, after a three-year battle with dementia. She was born in Oak Park, IL on April 2, 1952, the daughter of the late Thomas F. and Marcella M. (Werdell) McCarthy. She graduated from Grayslake Community High School in 1970, served two years in the Navy, and later worked at Naval Training Station, Great Lakes, IL and the North Chicago Veterans Administration Hospital. She is survived by her loving sister, Jeannie M. McCarthy of Kenosha, WI, her ex-husband, Thomas D. Forman, son Vernon T. (Alicia) Forman, and grandson Christian Forman, all of Jacksonville. No services were held.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
