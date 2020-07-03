Patricia B. Hucker: 79 years old, Antioch, IL passed away unexpectedly Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Froedtert South St. Catherine Medical Center, Pleasant Prairie, WI. She was born December 18, 1940 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Edward and Bernice (neé Cichowski) Koziol, spending summers in Antioch growing up. She was a member of St. Peter Church, Antioch and enjoyed: traveling to her home in Northern, WI and being with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On June 3, 1961 she married George W. Hucker at St. Stanislaus Church, Chicago, IL, and he preceded her in death on April 22, 2020.
Survivors include: five children: Dan (Jean) Hucker of Paddock Lake, WI, Laure Hucker-Beisswanger of Lauderdale Lakes, WI, Wade (Christine) Hucker of Brighton, WI, Kurt (Sheri) Hucker of Silver Lake, WI, and Wendy Hucker of Bristol, WI; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her beloved dog LillieAnn; a sister Barbara Bohem of Jensen Beach, FL; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents and husband George, Patricia was preceded in death by two brothers: Don and Jim. .
A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Please sign the online guest book for Patricia at www.strangfh.com
.