70, of Winthrop Harbor, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Zionsville Meadows Senior Living Community. Born September 16, 1949, in Amory, Mississippi to Clyde and Betty (Mitchell) Poore she and her family moved to Zion, Illinois. She later married Nicholas Angelopulos, Jr and raised three sons. She worked for both the Zion Jewel Bakery and the Cake Box for many years. Diane is survived by her sons and grandchildren, Christopher (Karla, Orion, Bailee, Kaelan, Enakai) Angelopulos of Bridgewater, Virginia, Jonathan (Toby, Briahna, Logan) Angelopulos of Fortville, Indiana, and Jason Angelopulos (Jace, Danielle, Jessica) of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara (Poore) Gonzalez of Zion, Illinois as well as many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Randy Poore. Her care is being handled by Seals Funeral Home & Cremation in Fortville, Indiana and arrangements for a future memorial service will be held later this summer. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, parents and brother at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion, Illinois.





