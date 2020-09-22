Patty Leable passed away September 10, 2020 at her home. Patty was born September 5, 1950, and was a lifelong Wadsworth resident, having built a home on her family's dairy farm. After graduation from Warren Township High School, she was employed as a computer operator at the Lake County Courthouse. She then became proprietor of Tiny's in Russell. Later she worked 25 years as a journeyman carpenter for various Lake County contractors. She enjoyed reading, cooking, hickory nut hunting, singer John Prine, and taking walks with her beloved dog Zipper.



Patty is survived by her sisters: Marjorie Leable of Palos Heights; Kathleen Leable of Highland Park; Maribeth (Steve) Dalbec of Wadsworth; Lorraine (Jack) Grubaugh of Martin, TN; and Marilynn Link of Gurnee. She also leaves her nieces and nephews: Daniel (Kathryn) Grubaugh and Catharina Grubaugh of Philadelphia, PA; Aubrey Dalbec and David Dalbec of Eagle River, WI; and Madeleine Dalbec of Wadsworth. Her dog Zipper has found a new loving home.



Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to your local animal shelter would be appreciated.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store