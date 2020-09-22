1/1
Patricia J. Leable
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patty Leable passed away September 10, 2020 at her home. Patty was born September 5, 1950, and was a lifelong Wadsworth resident, having built a home on her family's dairy farm. After graduation from Warren Township High School, she was employed as a computer operator at the Lake County Courthouse. She then became proprietor of Tiny's in Russell. Later she worked 25 years as a journeyman carpenter for various Lake County contractors. She enjoyed reading, cooking, hickory nut hunting, singer John Prine, and taking walks with her beloved dog Zipper.

Patty is survived by her sisters: Marjorie Leable of Palos Heights; Kathleen Leable of Highland Park; Maribeth (Steve) Dalbec of Wadsworth; Lorraine (Jack) Grubaugh of Martin, TN; and Marilynn Link of Gurnee. She also leaves her nieces and nephews: Daniel (Kathryn) Grubaugh and Catharina Grubaugh of Philadelphia, PA; Aubrey Dalbec and David Dalbec of Eagle River, WI; and Madeleine Dalbec of Wadsworth. Her dog Zipper has found a new loving home.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to your local animal shelter would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved