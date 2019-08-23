|
Patricia "Pat" Wiesemann age 88 of Elgin, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her assisted living home. She was born on May 25, 1931 in Galion, OH, to John and Thelma Burnison. On October 7, 1950 she married Leroy "Jack" Wiesemann in Waukegan, IL.
Patricia is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Jack Wiesemann in 2016; her parents John and Thelma Burnison; and her brother William Burnison.
She is survived by her children: Lee Wiesemann of Cortez, CO, Linda Forsberg of Elgin, IL, Lori Wiesemann of Charleston, IL, and Larry Wiesemann of Waukegan, IL; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her sister Nancy Svete of Riverside, CA.
Pat graduated from Dundee Community High School, Dundee, IL, and a graduate of the Katharine Gibb's School of Chicago. A long-time resident of North Chicago, IL, she was an administrative assistant for Ammco Tools and office assistant for Royal Fabricators. During retirement, Pat and Jack moved to Chesterton, IN, where she enjoyed antiquing, crocheting, and travelling with Jack. She was a past officer and member of the Women of the Moose. An avid reader, Pat volunteered her time at the Chesterton Library.
Private services will take place at the White-Love Funeral Home, Chesterton, IN. Burial will follow at the Chesterton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to the Moose Charities, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 23, 2019