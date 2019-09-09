|
Patrick J. Delle Grazie: 93 years old of Antioch, IL passed away Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. He was born November 8, 1925 in Evanston, IL the son of the late Anthony and Lucia (neé Regusto) Delle Grazie, living in Evanston, IL, Skokie, IL and Wilmette, IL before settling in Antioch in 1988. Patrick proudly served in the US Army 11th Armored Division during WWII. Before his retirement, Patrick owned and operated Central Park Service in Evanston for many years. He enjoyed: racing sprint cars and midgets, skiing, and flying his private plane. On June 2, 1954 he married Jean C. Kaiser in Chicago, IL.
Survivors include: his wife of 65 years Jean; three children: Michael (Karen) Delle Grazie of Hampshire, IL, Patricia (Gary) Thommes of Lake Villa, IL, and Anthony Delle Grazie of Algonquin, IL; four grandchildren: Matthew Delle Grazie, Lisa (Josh) Mescall, Ryan (Jeanne) Delle Grazie, and Daniel DeSalvo; four great-grandchildren: Grace Delle Grazie, Aiden Delle Grazie, Robbie Delle Grazie, and Noah Mescall; a sister Helen Sgriginoli of California; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, Patrick was preceded in death by a granddaughter Erica and two siblings: Dominic and Lorraine.
Funeral Services and interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Please sign the online guest book for Patrick at www.strangfh.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 9, 2019