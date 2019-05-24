Patrick Carl Matchette, 86, of Winthrop Harbor and Waukegan, IL passed peacefully away on May 20, 2019. He grew up in Wheaton, IL and served 5 years in the Naval Reserves. He attended U of I for his D.V.M and Purdue University earning a degree in Biochemistry. He was an Abbott retiree after 20 years with the Agricultural Research and Development division. He was a scientist, a farmer, a master gardener, an avid reader, and lifelong learner who valued education greatly and instilled that love of learning in his children. Patrick appreciated humor and always had a pun or joke (sometimes colorful!) to share. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Priscilla (nee Groustra). He is survived by his children, Rebecca Matchette (Michael Messina) of Barrington, IL, Roy Matchette (Doreen) of Tampa, FL, Ruth Matchette of Decatur, IL, Gail Matchette of Manteno, IL and Audrey Pinto (Tony) of North Judson, IN; grandchildren, Patrick, Evan, Jacob, Caleb, Virginia, Lukas, Nina, Marcela, Zachary, and Priscilla; and great-grandchild, Elliot. We will miss Patrick's wit and conversations on politics, books, history, old western TV shows, Cubs baseball and many other topics. A life well-lived Dad – you will always be in our hearts. A private memorial will be held. Published in the Lake County News Sun from May 24 to May 25, 2019