Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Benedict's Abbey
12605 244th. Ave
Benet Lake, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Benedict's Abbey
12605 244th. Ave
Benet Lake, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICK SHEA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BR. PATRICK MICHAEL SHEA


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BR. PATRICK MICHAEL SHEA Obituary
Br. Patrick Shea, OSB, monk of St. Benedict's Abbey, Benet Lake, WI, died Wednesday November 6, 2019 at his residence in Kenosha, WI after a long illness. Patrick Michael Shea was born February 28, 1954 in Waukegan, IL to Robert and Mary (Saber) Shea. He attended local Schools and came to St. Benedict's Abbey as a novice in 1978. He made first monastic vows on November 1, 1979, and this year celebrated his 40th. anniversary as a Benedictine monk. Br. Patrick was a talented self-taught musician. He designed and implemented St. Benedict's first computer system. He also worked in the Abbey's kitchen and greenhouse.

Br. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: John and Robert. He is survived by his monastic community, sister-in-law Nancy Shea, a nephew Rob Shea and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until 11:00AM Tuesday November 12, 2019 at St. Benedict's Abbey 12605 244th. Ave., Benet Lake, WI. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM at the Abbey, with burial following in St. Benedict's Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial at the Abbey. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Please sign the online guest book for Br. Patrick at www.strangfh.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -