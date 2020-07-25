Paul A. Neyrinck, age 64, died suddenly on July 18, 2020. Born on March 9, 1956, in Waukegan, IL, he was the son of the late Aloysius and Cecilia (Biedron) Neyrinck.He attended local schools and graduated from North Chicago Community High School and College of Lake County.He was employed as an IT Manager with Hewitt Associates, LLC now Aon Hewitt in Deerfield, IL, retiring in 2018.A member of Southport Baptist Church in Kenosha, he greatly enjoyed the outdoors. Paul jogged, golfed, camped and hiked. Music was his passion and he expressed that greatly with playing the guitar. He had a kind heart and was a responsible man with an outgoing personality. He sought God's beauty in watching wildlife from the lanai in Florida and many sunsets with his fiancée, Lisa.Left to cherish Paul's memory is his fiancée, Lisa Palmer-Vukovich; his siblings, Louise (Brad Johnson) Neyrinck, Andy Neyrinck and Mike Neyrinck; his nephew, Dean (Tiffany) Neyrinck; and his great-nephew and great-niece.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Neyrinck.Funeral services honoring Paul's life will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 12 Noon at Southport Baptist Church, 13266 Wilmot Road, Kenosha, WI. Interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Paul will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101