Paul A Painter, 79, passed away on Wednesday Oct. 28th, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his son Andrew (Linda) Painter, granddaughter Madison Painter, one sister Barb Clymer, good friend Jean Chouinard and former wife and mother of his son Ruby Caldwell. Paul was born in Roodhouse, IL in 1941. He went to school in Highwood, IL and served in Vietnam where he was awarded the Army Expert Rifle Medal. After retiring from the City of Lake Forest he moved to St. Petersburg FL where he was a member of Amvets Post 7467 and American Legion Post 14. Paul loved fishing, World War II airplanes and baseball. He was disappointed when Tampa Bay Rays lost the 2020 World Series. As per Paul's wishes there will be no funeral. Please share your memories on dignitymemorial.com
