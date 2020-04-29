|
On April 21, 2020, Paul E. Kamschulte Jr, a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away at his residence in Granger, IN at the age of 85. Paul will be remembered for his warmth & charm, his intelligence & wit, and a deep love for his family.
Paul was born and raised in Waukegan, IL where he was a star student and athlete. Those talents took him to the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a bachelors degree in Accounting in 1956. He then served in the United States Army for 2 years and was honorably discharged. After a whirlwind courtship, he married the love of his life, Kathleen (Kay) I'Anson, on September 24, 1960 in Salem, IL. The couple shared 43 happy years together before her untimely death in 2003. Paul and Kay lived in Waukegan for 33 years before moving to Three Lakes, WI where Paul lived for 22 years before recently relocating to Granger, IN.
After a short stint with Arthur Young (now EY) in Chicago as a staff accountant, Paul started his own accounting firm in his hometown with his great friend, Jim Evoy, and their fathers. The firm grew considerably over the years and Paul retired from Evoy, Kamschulte, Jacobs & Co. in 1996. He was a member of the City Club and held the audit for the City of Waukegan for many years. A number of his clients became his good friends and often his golf partners. Paul was happiest on a golf course and was a long-time member of Glen Flora Country Club in Waukegan.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Kay, his parents, Paul Sr. and Cleone, and his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Jerry Deitz. He is survived by his children; Fritz (Denise) of Ferndale, WA, Alison (Brian) Levey of South Bend, IN, Richard (Olga) of De Pere, WI and Erica (Don) Hines of Sammamish, WA; and nine grandchildren: Kenzi (Jordan) Snow, Trevor & Leksi Kamschulte, Conor Levey, Conrad, Lyndon, & Aidan Kamschulte, and Regan & Leslie Hines. He is also survived by his sister Marti (Jack) Ostrowski of Castle Rock, CO. Uncle Paul played a big role in the lives of his nieces, nephews and their families and they will miss him as well.
Due to the current social gathering restrictions,
funeral arrangements are pending. The family hopes to have a celebration of Paul's life in Waukegan, IL this summer. Burial will be in Three Lakes Cemetery alongside his wife.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 624 Douglas Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085 where Paul was a parishioner for many years.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 29, 2020