|
|
Paul Mateja, 72 of Wadsworth Il, formerly of North Chicago, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 after a brief illness at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee WI, with his sister Michaelene by his side. Paul attended Holy Rosary Grade School and North Chicago High School. He then graduated from Devry Tech with a degree in applied science. Paul's favorite hobbies include electronic projects and woodworking. Paul is survived by his sister Michaelene, and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Julius (1983) and Pauline (2005).
As per Paul's wishes, funeral services will be private. Internment at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. Arrangements were entrusted by the family to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, Gurnee, IL.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 4, 2020