Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Paul M. Dobrinska


1953 - 2020
Paul Dobrinska, 66, of Gurnee, Illinois, passed away January 28, 2020. Paul was born July 16, 1953 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He attended and graduated from Tremper High School in Kenosha. He spent much of his adult life in Lake County, previously living in Park City, Illinois and eventually in Gurnee, Illinois. He was employed by the Hill and Stone Insurance Company. He is survived by his son, Michael P. Dobrinska (Miranda Spangberg); his sister, Jacqueline A. Nielsen-Smith; his nephew, Shawn Gilmore; and his aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan; both his parents; and his brother-in-law, Rick Smith. A Visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 11:00 a.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, Illinois 60099. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 3, 2020
