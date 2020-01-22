|
Paula Rubio Bell, age 99. Born in Monterrey, Mexico on February 26, 1920 to Amado and Guadalupe Rubio. She passed away peacefully on January 17th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fredrick Bell and son Fredrick J. Bell. She was a loving mother to David;(Patricia) Bell and Robert Bell and a loving grandmother to Lauren and Robbie Bell. She had nine brothers and sisters and is survived by two brothers, Lorenzo Rubio, (Manuela) and Macario (Jane) Rubio of Round Rock, Texas and Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She proudly served in the US Army from 11/48 to 11/52 and was a long time member at St. Dismas Church. Visitation will be held at Marsh Funeral Home, Thursday January 23, 2020 at 11:00 am services to follow at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's in her name.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 22, 2020