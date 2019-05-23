Home

Pauline R. Bracewell (née Layafka), 87, of North Chicago, IL, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born on September 13, 1931 in North Chicago, IL. Pauline worked for the Waukegan Telephone Company for many years. She was the beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Duane (Lynn) Bracewell of Gurnee, Dana Bracewell of North Chicago, and Diane (David) Pacenti of Gurnee; cherished grandmother of Heather (Todd) Felgenhauer, Stacie Bracewell, Gina Pacenti, and Jamie Pacenti; and proud great-grandmother of three great-granddaughters. Services were privately held.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 23, 2019
