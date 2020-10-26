Pauline U. Orrick, 87, of Winthrop Harbor, IL passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020 at Kenosha Memorial Hospital in Kenosha, WI with her boys by her side.
Pauline was born on March 8, 1933 in Red Bay, Alabama to Dr. F.R. Underwood and Mattie Lou Underwood. Pauline grew up in Red Bay and married Billy M. Orrick of Vina, Alabama on October 5, 1952. They settled in Lake County, Illinois and eventually moved to Winthrop Harbor where they raised their family. Pauline obtained her Associate Degree at Kenosha Technical Institute. Widowed in 1973, Pauline raised three teenage boys as a single parent. Pauline worked for Abbott Laboratories for 26 years, retiring in 1996. She was an active member of the Church of Christ in Zion and a faithful Christian. After retirement, she was free to travel and pursue her passion for gardening. Her yard was her pride and joy and the envy of many.
Pauline is survived by her children, Billy (Lisa) Orrick, Floyd (Sue) Orrick, both of Winthrop Harbor, and Don (Nora) Orrick, of Pleasant Prairie, WI; her 5 grandchildren, Joslin (Chris) Fiene, Brian (Allyson) Orrick, Richard (Jenn) Orrick, Jonathan Orrick, Amy (Edgar) Staren; and 7 great-grandchildren, Jake and Kaden Oatsvall, Aubrie and Elsa Orrick, Lydia Orrick, Edgar and Grace Staren; her loving twin sister, Irene (Roy) Bolton of Red Bay, AL; along with many other nieces and nephews; and her dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy M. Orrick Sr.; and her brother, John R. Underwood of Texas.
The family would like to thank Rolling Hills Place and Dr. Neil Shepler for the compassionate care Pauline received.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. A visitation will also be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Deaton Funeral Home, 919 Fourth Street NW, Red Bay, AL, and a funeral service will follow at noon. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Red Bay, AL. Please visit the online tribute page at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
