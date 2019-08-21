|
|
Penny Anne (nèe Jurgansen) Soulak went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on July 29, 2019 after a brief illness through which she fought to the very end. Penny was born to Carl F. and Carol G. Jurgansen on August 21, 1941. She grew up in Chicago with her parents, and siblings, Nancy and Ronald. Penny was a proud member of the Senn High School Class of 1959. After high school Penny worked for many years as legal secretary in Chicago, and she enjoyed taking trips with her sister Nancy and their mother Carol. In 1973, Penny moved with her family to Antioch, and that's where she resided till 1996. During that time, Penny worked at several Antioch Restaurants, including The Lakeside, Las Vegas, and finally the Beehive. Penny had the natural gift of gab and this was a trait she passed down to her daughters, especially April Anne. Penny loved the interaction her jobs at the restaurants provided. She loved interacting with people and had knack for remembering her customers and their favorite dishes. After leaving the Beehive, she worked at Save a Pet, Hillside Restaurant, and Allstar Fasteners where she retired in 2015.
Penny was a member of St. Stephan's Lutheran Church in Antioch and Shepard of the Lakes in Grayslake, where she proudly served on the Pads Committee. Penny also received an award for Volunteer of the Year with her beloved dog Roo, who was a licensed therapy dog. Penny and Roo would go to local nursing homes in the area to visit the patients. Penny was an avid animal lover from the time she was a little girl and her love of animals is something she passed on to her daughters and grandchildren.
Penny will also be remembered for her love of scratch off tickets and how her and Marilyn Edwards would spend hours at the gas stations in Antioch buying scratch off tickets while Holly and April waited in the car. She loved meeting her friends for coffee, breakfast on Sundays with her church friends, and having lunch with her lifelong friend Dorothy Keenan.
Penny was a second mom to many of April and Jeri's friends growing up. She opened her home to many of her daughters' friends, especially Holly, Karen, Jenny, Mike D., Bryan, Dan B., Jason M., Amy B., and so many others. Penny loved them as if they were her own. She will be forever known as the Road Commissioner of Lincoln Drive.
Penny was an avid sports fan and she loved the Chicago White Sox, even though she grew up on the North Side of Chicago. She also loved the Chicago Bulls, especially Scottie Pippen, and the Chicago Bears. Penny loved music, especially the Oldies Channel and disc jockey Dick Biondi. She loved growing up in the era she did, when life was simpler. She often talked about the clothes she wore, the music and the cars.
Penny's greatest accomplishment in life was her two daughters April Anne and Jeri Jayne, and the women and mother's that they both turned into. She taught them the love of family, giving back, helping others, hard work and faith. Her greatest pride and joy were her four grandchildren Jacob and Adam Gaus, and Luke and Katherine Amos. She enjoyed cheering on Jake and Adam at their baseball games and wore her Baseball Grandma shirt with such pride. She loved to spend time with Luke and Kate on her visits to Indiana and watching Kate fall in love with the world of dance.
Penny's Lutheran Faith was a big part of her life. As the end drew new, she said she knew that God and Jesus would take care of her. The Penny stories are legend and will continue to be told to her grandchildren in the years to come.
Penny is survived by her loving daughters, April Anne (Bob) Andrews and Jeri Jayne Amos; her four grandchildren, Jacob and Adam Gaus and Luke and Katherine Amos. She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Nancy and her brother-in-law, Richard Schacht; sister-in-law, Karen Jurgansen; her nieces and nephews, Heather, Jason, Carl, Charles, Karla "Goddaughter" and Gunner. She is also is survived by her former son-in-law Michael Gaus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Ronald Jurgansen, her son-in-law, Mark Amos.
Penny's family would like to extend their appreciation to the nursing staff on the 4th floor at the Grove at the Lake in Zion for taking care of Mama Penny these last couple of months as well as the Advocate Hospice team, who provided Penny and her family with love and support.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service Commencing at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church, 285 E. Washington Street, Grayslake IL 60030. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to a family memorial in care of Richard Schacht in Penny's Honor. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Penny at www.strangfh.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 21, 2019