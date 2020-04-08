|
Penny L. Hershman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, passed away on Thursday April 2, 2020. She was born in Waukegan, Illinois on January 29, 1945 to the late John A. Dayer and Mildred B. (Shales) Dayer. She was a 1963 graduate of Waukegan Township High School. She worked at North Shore Printers in Waukegan right after graduation and later for Whalen Moving & Warehouse in Gurnee. After moving to Sarasota, FL in 1988 she worked for Piper, Hawkins & Co., retiring after 23 years in 2011.
She was a devoted wife and mother to her high school sweatheart, John L. Hershman, Jr for 55 years. She also leaves behind her prized possessions, their two son's Todd A. Hershman of Willard, NC and Chad L. (Danae) Hershman of Jacksonboro, SC, and a special "daughter" Nicole A. Hershman of Sarasota, FL. She was a loving grandmother to Jacob, Jeremy, Marie and Johnathon, and a special grandmother to Mary Jo, Fauwny, Mattie and James whom is loved dearly.
She is survived by her loving brother James H. Dayer of Waukegan and brother-in-law Richard J. Hershman of Sarasota, FL. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and lots of cousins she shared many cherished youthful memories.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Mildred Dayer, her loving in-laws John and Beatrice Hershman, as well as two beloved brothers Edward LaMartin and John A Dayer, Jr.
Penny's greatest accomplishment was caring and wanting her family and friends to know that she loved them all more than they could ever realize and they brought so much joy to her life.
Penny requested no service and prays we have enough loving memories to carry us through until we met her again. "Goodbye, God Bless, and keep me in your heart. Thanks for just being you. All my love."
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 8, 2020