Penny Miller, age 76, of Sarasota, FL, and Waukegan, IL, formerly of Evanston, IL, passed away on July 13 at hospice after a 10 year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Penny was born in 1943 to Roman and Crescentia (nee Wilken) Miller in Millerville, MN. She moved with her family to Waukegan, IL in 1955.



She is survived by her loving partner, Richard Hershman; two brothers: Michael Miller (Patricia Berry) and Jonathan Miller; nieces and nephews: Stacy Mahoney, Nicole Miller, Ed Stevenson; and great-nieces and nephews: Lily, Susie, and Margee Mahoney; Brendon, Alex, Nate and Carly Crescentia Stevenson; her former husband, Ashraf Manji; and many friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Crescentia (Cresy) Wilken Miller and Roman Miller.



She graduated from Waukegan Township High School; attended Loyola University in Rome, Italy; graduated from Marquette University; and received her Master's from Northern Illinois University.



Penny was a dedicated teacher and mentor during her 36 year teaching career at West Elementary and Washington Elementary Schools in Waukegan, IL. She served as Union Rep, earned a Teacher of the Year Award, and was a member of the Lake Co Retired Teachers Association and the Illinois Retired Teachers Association.



Penny was a proud feminist and a founding member of the Waukegan chapter of the National Organization for Women. She was also a member of the Jane Collective in the early 1970s.



Penny served on the Evanston (Illinois) Housing Commission and on the Board of the Southeast Evanston Association. She was also active in several civic causes and grass-roots organizations in Evanston. She was active in the Evanston Property Owners Association. In the early 1980s, she and Ashraf received an Evanston Preservation Award for the rehabilitation of a condemned house.



Penny enjoyed traveling, learning, reading, trying to golf, retirement, her family, and her friends, especially the Grapes.



A Celebration of Penny's Life will be held at Bonnie Brook Golf Course, 2800 N. Lewis Ave., Waukegan, IL 60087 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Any memorials should be sent to the or to Susan G Komen for the Cure. Published in the Lake County News Sun from July 18 to July 20, 2019