|
|
Penola Davis, 81 of Waukegan, IL. departed this life at Vista East Hospital, Waukegan, IL on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, after a lengthy struggle with health issues. She was born December 1, 1938 in Indianola, Mississippi to the late Rev. Johnny and Annie Mae Washington. Penola married her soulmate, Jerimiah Davis Sr., in 1954 and they remained a loving couple until his death. From this union came eight children.
At an early age, Penola accepted Christ at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Stringtown, MS. The family relocated to Waukegan, IL. in 1964 and she joined Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, Zion, IL. under the leadership of the late Rev. Roosevelt Tart. Penola later became a member of Christian Love Baptist Church, Zion, IL. where she served on the Mothers' Board and the Benevolence Committee.
She leaves to cherish her memories two sons: Jerimiah Davis Jr., Chicago, IL. and Michael J. (Melissa) Davis, Dunbar, WV.; four daughters: Pamela D. Davis, Waukegan, IL., Charlie Mae Davis, Normal, IL., Suretha (Kelvin) Tate, Gurnee, IL., and Anquenette R. Davis, Bellevue, WA.; four siblings: Johnny W. (Joyce) Washington Jr., Zion, IL., Clara Watson, Albany, GA., Willie Rosenthal, Chicago, IL.; one brother-in - law: Robert (Marie) Davis, Zion, IL; one sister-in-law: Pearlie (Tommie) Washington, Fort Wayne, IN.; seventeen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Penola was preceded in death by her parents: Rev. Johnny Wiley and Annie Mae Washington, devoted husband Jerimiah Davis Sr.; loving sons: Robert L. Davis, Roosevelt Davis; grandson Derris D. Thomas and four siblings: Tommie L. Washington, Roxie Mae (GM. Lynn) Williams, Robert Banks and Henry Washington.
Services will be held at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2500 30th Street, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM and the Funeral service starts at 11:00 AM The Committal service for Penola Davis will be held at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, 1436 Kenosha Road, Zion, IL.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020