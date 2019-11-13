Home

Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
(847) 623-0495
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
Peter Michael Sikich III


1957 - 2019
Peter Michael Sikich III Obituary
December 8, 1957 – November 10, 2019

Pete Sikich, 61, lifelong resident of Waukegan, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2019, at Vista Medical Center in Waukegan. He was born December 8, 1957, in Waukegan, Illinois, the son of Peter & Mary Sikich.

Peter graduated from Waukegan West High School in Waukegan, Illinois, Waukegan West Raiders Class of 1976. In, 1979 Pete started working at the City of Waukegan Public Works Department and retired in 2009, after 30 dedicated years of service. He enjoyed his retirement and also enjoyed spending time with all his friends at the Bally Muck in Waukegan where he was employed as a bartender from 2012-2019. During football season, The Muck was also, a longtime family ritual to gather and watch the Chicago Bears Games together! Pete loved playing golf, bowling, riding his Harley Davidson, and was a devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears!

He is survived by his wife Julie Sikich; stepson Kevin Sworthout; sisters: Patricia Sikich, Millie (Chris) Biedron, Beverly (Daniel) Turkowski, brother: Ed (Debbie) Sikich; nieces and nephews: Nichole (Ben) Petersen, Peter (Katy) Beck, Westley (Cristina) Sikich, Tifany (Doug) Weithoner, Jonathan (Jessica) Turkowski, Jimmy Turkowski, Karli Hamlet, Hannah Hamlet and Matt Hamlet; many great-nieces and great-nephews; his loving in-laws Tom and Kathleen Faust, and brother-in-law Bryan Faust.

He was preceded in death by his father, Peter Sikich Jr., mother, Mary Sikich and sister, Barbara Sikich and his grandmother in-law, Celia Murphy.

Pete loved riding his Harley with his riding buddies Phil Hannah, Eddie Munoz, Skip Plotz and Russ Dever.

Visitation and Funeral services will be held Friday, November 15 from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Peterson & Patch Funeral Home in Waukegan, Illinois.

Published in the Lake County News Sun from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
