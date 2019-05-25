Philip J. Horsch: 79 years old of Antioch, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday May 9, 2019. He was born March 18, 1940 in Chicago, IL the son of the late John and Genevieve "Gene" (neé Gilboe) Horsch, settling in Antioch, IL as a young man. Phil owned and operated Phil's Auto Repair in Antioch for over 40 years, beginning his career in autobody work with Lyon's and Ryan's Ford and Rockenbach Chevrolet. Phil enjoyed: restoring cars, helping at Wilmot Speedway, and pheasant and duck hunting. On October 1, 1960 he married Charlotte Horton at St. Peter Church, Antioch, IL.Survivors include: his wife of 59 years Charlotte; two sons: Jim (Judy) of Lindenhurst, IL and John (Kelly) of Bristol, WI; four grandchildren: Jessica, Jacob, Sarah, and Nick; a sister Patricia (James) Goodrich of Trevor, WI; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Graveside Services and Interment will be held at 11AM Saturday June 1, 2019 in Hillside Cemetery, Antioch, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated in Phil's memory. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Please sign the online guest book for Phil at www.strangfh.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 25, 2019