Philip Frank Leable, 92, of Beach Park, IL, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019. Phil was born November 2, 1926 on the family farm in Rosecrans, IL, to Frank and Margaret Leable. He married Margaret A. Pataky, together they raised 2 daughters and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary together. Phil was a dairy farmer for 22 years before working as the Benton Township Highway Commissioner for over 20 years, he also served as the Benton Township Clerk for 12 years. Phil was an active member of North Prairie United Methodist Church. He had a passion for volunteering and serving others through various clubs and organizations including the Future Farmers of America, Pure Milk Association; Township Officials of Illinois; Winthrop Harbor Lions Club; North Prairie School Board; and on the North Prairie Church Board, where he was dedicated in rebuilding the church after it was totally destroyed by a fire. Phil enjoyed downhill skiing throughout his life, which he did until he was 84 years old. Phil also had an active woodworking hobby participating in numerous craft shows. He could build or fix most anything. Phil is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Margaret; daughters, Penny (Paul) Bouchard of Beach Park, and Gail (Ward) Brown of Richmond, IL; grandchildren, Christopher (Ashley) Bouchard, Bradford Drabant, and Anna (Daniel) Watterson; and great-grandchildren, Evan Bouchard, Olivia Bouchard, Levi Bouchard, and Sophia Watterson. He was preceded in death by his father and mother; sister, Lois (Elmer) Martin; and brother, Richard (Caryl) Leable. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at North Prairie United Methodist Church, 5000 9th Street, Winthrop Harbor, IL. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary