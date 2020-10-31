Phyllis Jean Randle, age 82, of Antioch, IL, formerly of Waukegan, IL, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 at St. Catherine's Medical Center in Pleasant Prairie, WI. She was born on February 10, 1938 in Waukegan to the late John and Ann Verenski. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of forty years, Harold 'Skip' E. Randle Jr. in 1997.
She attended Holy Rosary Grade School and graduated from North Chicago High School. Phyllis was employed at Komatsu Dresser for several years before choosing to devote her time to her grandchildren. During the last few years, she enjoyed helping with the family business where her loving work family took great care of her.
Phyllis had a strong Christian faith. She was devoted to helping those in need and was passionate about several charities. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandson. Her giving spirit and loving heart will live on forever.
Phyllis was much loved and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her three adoring children, Karen (Ben) Diamond of Antioch, IL, Janet (Jim) Demand of Lake Villa, IL, and Bryan (Tracy) Randle of Trevor, WI; six treasured grandchildren, Matthew Labus, Kara (Nicholas) Goetzinger, Justin Demand, Trevor Diamond, Danielle Randle, and Jenna Randle; one cherished great grandchild, Shane Labus; three devoted sisters, Ann Ark, Angie Akers, and Terry (Hank) Moss; caring sister-in-law, Mary Jo (Ralph) Niemi; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her nephew, Bill Niemi; and two brothers in law, Danny Ark and Bob Akers.
Memorial donations may be made in Phyllis' memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
or mail donation to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Interment has taken place privately at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL.
Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031.