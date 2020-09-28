1/
Pilar Antonina Sayurin Recker
Pilar Antonina (Nina) Recker, nee Sayurin, passed away peacefully at home on September 25th with her husband, daughter, and sister at her side. Beloved wife to Steven, loving mother to Julia, and cherished sister to Eileen; and an all-around awesome auntie, sister-in-law, cousin, niece, and friend to many. She is preceded in death by her parents Francisco and Lolita (nee Fernandez) Sayurin; and Max, her much adored canine companion. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd. Highland Park, IL 60035. Inurnment at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery, and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. As an option if you prefer, rather than flowers or a tree, please donate to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) in Pilar's name at www.pancan.org. For more information, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com



Published in News Sun on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
